Footballgame Owners Seeking Offers Over $1.8 Million
EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 2.5 billion people watching football regularly worldwide and 2.5 million Instagram posts, football is easily the most popular sport in the world.
The owners of the domain footballgame.com are now inviting offers of over $1.8million for this top-level domain with dotcom accounting for over half of all top-level domains worldwide.
- MANY SUPER-RICH OPERATORS IN THE FOOTBALL INDUSTRY
- CHINA IS A HUGE EMERGING MARKET FOR FOOTBALL
- MAMMOTH CHINESE COMPANIES ARE INVESTORS IN FOOTBALL
TOP 10 DOMAIN NAME SALES OF ALL TIME
The following list of multi-million-dollar domain sales has one common denominator – the absolute dominance of the .com TLD.
1. Business.com – $345 Million
2. LasVegas.com – $90 Million
3. CarInsurance.com – $49.7 Million
4. Insurance.com – $35.6 Million
5. VacationRentals.com – $35 Million
6. PrivateJet.com – $30.1 Million
7. Voice.com – $30 Million
8. Internet.com – $18 Million
9. 360.com – $17 Million
10. Insure.com – $16 Million
Some of the richest people in the world operate in the football market - Sheik Mansour, owner of Manchester City with a net worth of $3.3 billion, the Red Bull tycoon Dietrich Mateschitz worth over $2.4 billion who owns RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig, Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli of the Fiat car family worth over $2.5 billion. Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea, is reportedly worth $12.4 billion. It goes to show why so many invest in what is effectively a failsafe opportunity.
TOP FIVE EUROPEAN CLUBS BY VALUATION
- Real Madrid $4.24 billion
- Barcelona $4.02 billion
- Manchester United $3.81 billion
- Bayern Munich $3.02 billion
- Manchester City $2.69 billion
China has a population of 1.4 billion people and the President Xi Jinping has expressed a goal of having a sports industry worth over $800 billion by 2025, with a major focus on its football league, the ‘Chinese Super League’. This makes China a very lucrative emerging market and showcases the industry is growing rapidly, creating an enormous new multi-billion-dollar market. In 2017, the main Chinese team acquired major foreign stars from Europe and South America, with contracts reported to be as much as $40 million per year, the highest-paid figure for any football player in the world.
With the increasing popularity of the sport in China, the revenue generated by the football leagues has risen fast with ever-increasing stadium attendance generating big TV and sponsor deals. The TV rights growth over the last four years has been about 400% and is expected to soar by another 500% in the upcoming 6 years. The Chinese Super League (CSL) has the highest attendance in Asia.
Companies like Alibaba and Dalian Wanda are already investing in Chinese football, which is often used as a marketing tool. The clubs hold powers over their fans and also create a certain image that can attract many potential customers for the businesses that are investing in the football clubs.
According to Kim Baka, executive VP at OKdomains, “Footballgame.com is an easily-memorable generic domain with instant credibility and prestige to customers and industry professionals. Footballgame.com has power and instant recognition so that unlimited content can be generated, and a massive community can be organized with exceptional eCommerce opportunities”
FOOTBALL - A HUGE GROWING SPORT AND BUSINESS
The amounts of money spent annually on American, Chinese, and European Football are now astounding and continuing to grow with figures placing these sports in the $billions. Footballgame.com may well be a good investment for anyone looking to realize recognition and revenue-generating potential.
For more information, press only:
E-mail: sam@OKdomains.net
Visit: www.footballgame.com
Sam Rosen
