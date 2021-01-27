Western Europe Accounts For The Largest Share In The Nursing Care Market

Nursing Care Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

Western Europe accounts for the largest nursing care market share globally. North America comes second. The nursing care market consists of sales of nursing care and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care. This industry includes establishments that provide home healthcare services, nursing care facility services, personal services, counselling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

The global nursing care market is segmented by type into home health care providers, nursing care facilities, orphanages and group homes, retirement communities, by end user gender into male, female, and by type of expenditure into public and private. Subsegments covered are home health care agencies, visiting nurses, in-home hospice care services, assisted living facilities without on-site nursing care, assisted living facilities for the elderly without nursing care, continuing care retirement communities, rest homes without nursing care.

The global nursing care market size was expected to grow from $1.01 trillion in 2019 to $1.05 trillion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, despite the economic slowdown across countries owing to the pandemic outbreak. This is mainly because of the huge demand for nursing care providers including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, trainees, and contractual staff, who are at the frontline tackling the coronavirus and providing care for COVID-19 patients across the world. There is a rise in demand in the home care market of the healthcare industry for home healthcare workers comprising nurses, therapists and personal care aides for the most vulnerable population. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1.37 trillion by 2023.

