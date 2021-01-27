Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,822 in the last 365 days.

Explore the dangerous side of the sports world with reporter Blake Brennon in new murder mystery novel

Don Alexander announces publication of ‘That Rock Don’t Roll’

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a cheerleader’s murder, investigative sports reporter Blake Brennon is called to assist on the case, but things get personal with a beautiful deputy sheriff as events take a dangerous turn in “That Rock Don’t Roll” (published by Archway Publishing) by Don Alexander.

 

When he’s asked to help, Blake is happy to as he has always felt protective of cheerleaders and he figures he can get the inside scoop about what happened. As he works alongside Petula, the beautiful deputy sheriff, he begins to wonder if she is interested in him or if she is using him. Rife with danger and death, the case’s conclusion can’t come too soon for Blake.

 

Alexander wants his readers to consider that “there is a lot more to your sports teams than what you see and hear. A lot more.”

 

“That Rock Don’t Roll” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/That-Rock-Dont-Roll-Alexander/dp/1480894931.

 

“That Rock Don’t Roll”

By Don Alexander

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894938

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894945

E-Book | 306 pages | ISBN 9781480894921

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Don Alexander was a sportswriter for 27 years and had his own TV show for eight. He interviewed professional, college, and high school athletes, as well as support personnel, both male and female. He also taught communications at Golden West College for nine years, all while living in Orange County, California.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment 


Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

You just read:

Explore the dangerous side of the sports world with reporter Blake Brennon in new murder mystery novel

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.