Social Security 101: Your Social Security Questions Answered in Advice Chaser Webinar with Andy Hardwick
Advice Chaser is proud to present a new webinar, “Your Social Security Questions Answered with Andy Hardwick.”
We are excited to learn from Andy’s 20 years of experience with Social Security programs. You’ll get an expert’s view on what you can expect in terms of government retirement benefits.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advice Chaser is proud to present a new webinar, “Your Social Security Questions Answered with Andy Hardwick.” This lunch hour learning webinar is focused on Social Security basics and will premiere on January 28, 2021, at noon Central Time. Reserve your spot here!
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser will sponsor the webinar and Tyler Henley, CFA, from Farris Capital Management, will moderate the webinar. The main speaker will be Andy Hardwick. Andy Hardwick, an employee of the Social Security Administration, will be sharing his expertise on how government benefits will affect your retirement. He will discuss details such as:
>>How to calculate how many Social Security credits you’ll have
>>What your “magic age” to retire will be
>>How pensions affect Social Security benefits
>>How Medicare and Medicaid changes will affect your Social Security plans
>>Strategies for maximizing your government benefits for retirement
“We are excited to learn from Andy’s 20 years of experience with Social Security programs,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “He’s passionate about helping people plan for financial peace in retirement. If you join this webinar, you’ll get an expert’s view on what you can expect in terms of government retirement benefits.”
After watching the webinar, you can use your new knowledge to actively plan for retirement. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience helping folks in your situation. Start planning for your Social Security benefits by booking a free consultation here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
