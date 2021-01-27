COLORME Art Spa Artist Debra Lee Murrow to Teach at ‘Purpose in the Pain’ Women’s Retreat March 4-8, Gold Canyon, AZ
COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow will teach her inspiring Pen & Ink workshop at the Purpose in the Pain women’s retreat on March 4-8, 2021
When you write God’s word, ever so slowly and creatively, you begin meditating on it, and having fun at the same time, because everyone has fun creating art!”SCOTTSDALE , AZ, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale, AZ, USA, January 27, 2021 - COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Murrow will teach her inspiring Pen & Ink workshop at the Purpose in the Pain women’s retreat on March 4-8, 2021 in Gold Canyon, Arizona.
Debra’s workshop will focus on experiencing the word of God through art, and teaching how to hear from God to receive healing. Debra encourages creativity and helps people to find their natural God-given talents and abilities. Attendees will have the opportunity to create art on a group canvas, and/or create a piece of individual art to take home as a memorial of the healing retreat.
Brenda Ferland is the host and creator of the Purpose in the Pain retreat. Brenda is a Christian Life and Trauma Coach who specializes in helping women find joy and purpose in their pain. She is married, with a son aged 35 in prison and a son aged 33 with severe autism.
“I am humbled to be invited by Brenda to teach my God-led art at this amazing conference,” said Debra Murrow, who was given a gift from God over 20 years ago when she received a revelation of the power of words. “When you write God’s word, ever so slowly and creatively, you begin meditating on it, and having fun at the same time, because everyone has fun creating art!” Through Debra’s art, she says, God has a chance to “drip” on you, and that becomes one of the ways to hear God’s voice.”
Registration is open at Purpose in the Pain to attend this life-changing retreat. Spaces are limited, so act quickly! The retreat will offer speaker sessions, wellness sessions, small groups, workshops, worship and much more. The retreat will be a blessing to benefit any woman who has struggled with addiction, abuse, or is simply in need of restoration.
About Debra Lee Murrow / COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals. Murrow continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression at COLORME Art Spa
