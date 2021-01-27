MOMENTUM FOR HEALTH HOLDS VIRTUAL GRAND OPENING OF NEW MOUNTAIN VIEW FACILITY
We want to remove obstacles and make it easy for our clients to get the care they need.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine struggling with a mental illness and needing more support than usual due to the pandemic. Now, factor in the added stress of taking public transportation to an appointment. For some, that journey can take up to five hours – two and a half hours each way. That’s why the opening of Momentum for Health’s North County Outpatient program in Mountain View couldn’t come at a better time.
— Momentum CEO David Mineta
Since Covid started, Momentum – Santa Clara County’s largest private provider of adult mental health services – has seen demand for its services skyrocket. This new location offers case management and psychiatric services as well as individual and group therapy at the new facility.
Those services were previously offered at a Momentum facility in Palo Alto but other programs were offered as well so space was tight. According to Vera Kugel, Momentum’s North County Outpatient program manager, “Our new location will allow us to have more physical space and also expand the services we’re committed to providing to folks living in Sunnyvale and further south.”
Using data obtained from the County of Santa Clara, “we ascertained that Mountain View is an excellent location to serve people needing help in the public insurance arena,” said Momentum CEO David Mineta. “We want to remove obstacles and make it easy for our clients to get the care they need.”
“It’s important now more than ever to make this move because we’re seeing a higher need for emotional and mental support for people with mental illnesses due to the pandemic,” added Alex Shwarzstein, Momentum for Health’s director of development and communications. “We’re ensuring Momentum is embedded in the community and here for the people who need us.”
The nonprofit will host a virtual tour of the facility which was furnished with desks, chairs and cabinets thanks in part to a grant provided by the Sand Hill Foundation.
SPEAKERS:
- Ellen Kamei, Mountain View Mayor
- Joe Simitian, Santa Clara County Supervisor
- David Mineta, CEO Momentum for Health
- Mary Rotunno, Chair of Momentum's Board of Directors and General Counsel at El Camino Hospital
- Alan, a client at Momentum's new location who has worked with Momentum since 2015 and is successfully in recovery for mental illness and substance abuse.
DATE:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
TIME:
12:30 PM
WHERE:
Preregister for the virtual grand opening here:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sDASEo9jTrifvK1p9bKvXw
CONTACT:
Alex Shwarzstein, CFRE, Director of Development & Communications
(she/her)
T: 408.254.6828 Ext. 1207 M: 917.536.5152
ashwarzstein@momentumforhealth.org
About Momentum for Health:
Momentum offers adults, adolescents and families an array of high-quality programs and services that promote a healthier, independent future. The organization focuses on a seamless delivery of comprehensive behavioral health services that are accessible, integrated, effective and engaging, resulting in the best treatment possible.
Alex Shwarzstein
Momentum For Health
+1 917-536-5152
email us here