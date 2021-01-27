Axios Solutions Offers Counseling for Leaders, Adds Blake Rymer

Developing strong, action-oriented individuals and teams through meaningful connections and growing discernment. Bart Justice, President of Axios Solutions

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anxiety grows about the pandemic, government and economy, record numbers of people are seeking help through mental health professionals. Axios Solutions, a leadership consulting and coaching firm, is helping its clients by retaining a veteran counselor to offer help and hope in the midst of a pandemic and political unrest.

Bart Justice, founder of Axios Solutions, realized the scope of the mental-health problem after he sat in a business meeting with a psychiatrist last November.

“He said, ‘There is a tidal wave of depression and anxiety sweeping this country,’ and then he followed that statement up: ‘My practice is three times heavier now than it was back in March,’” Justice said. “With most of the Christian counselors completely booked, someone needed to do something.”

Justice tapped Blake Rymer, a faith-based missionary-turned-counselor to join the Axios Solutions team to better train, coach and help leaders as they grow in their faith and mission. Rymer is a veteran Christ-centered counselor with over 40 years of pastoral counseling experience.

“Blake has helped thousands of folks in north Alabama and all over the world come to an understanding of how to live from the resources Christ offers them rather than the old ways of doing things — which keep them in the same ruts, frustrations, depressions, and anxieties,” Justice said. “Blake understands how to take someone from where they are (in their traumas, rejections, addictions, and poor coping mechanisms) to a place where they have Christ at the center of their lives and are appropriating His resources to live abundantly and joyfully.”

Axios Solutions’ in-person counseling sessions are available in the north Alabama area. Virtual counseling sessions are offered nationwide.

For more information on Axios Solutions check out the website at www.BartJustice.com or contact Bart Justice directly at (256) 517-3501. For more information on Blake Rymer, check out his website www.thegracelink.org.

Founded in 1998, Axios Solutions is a coaching and consulting service for business, non-profit, and church leaders. Bart Justice invests the gift of time to spur leaders to live worthy (axios) of their calling.