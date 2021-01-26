Eldorado Gold Provides Conference Call Details for 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation, (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) confirms it will release its 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at: www.eldoradogold.com or http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20210226.html

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until April 2, 2021)

Date: February 26, 2021 Vancouver: +1 604 638 9010 Time: 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT Toll Free: 1 800 319 6413 Dial in: +1 604 638 5340 Access code: 5918 Toll free: 1 800 319 4610

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jeff Wilhoit, Interim Head of Investor Relations

604.376.1548 or 1.888.353.8166 jeff.wilhoit@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations

604.616.2296 or 1.888.363.8166 louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com



