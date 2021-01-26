Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Foresight Research: In the Middle of the Pandemic the Central Florida Auto Show was Conducted. How Did It Go?

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study has just been completed that fully analyzes the success of the Central Florida (Orlando) Auto Show. Starting in March of 2020 auto shows across the United States and Canada were cancelled or postponed. The Central Florida auto show was held in Orlando from December 18 to December 20 after postponing the dates originally planned. This made them the first to open during the pandemic and that has attracted a lot of attention from auto show producers, auto manufacturers and their agencies.

Foresight Research immediately following the show interviewed 645 Orland residents some who attended the auto show and some that did not attend the auto show. Using the vast Foresight Research auto show database, results were then compared to past auto show attendance and non-attendance in Orlando and around the United States. The “2020 Central Florida International Auto Show Focus Report” details the impact that the COVID-19 virus has on auto shows. Here are a few facts from the report.

Not surprisingly, attendance was much lower compared to the year before. However, the profile of the attendees was in line with what you would expect. The excellent quality of the attendees was maintained with 72% being 12-month intenders – much in line with auto shows in general and with the prior Orlando auto show. The demographics were very high and seriously upscale compared to the local Orlando residents. As to the experience, most attendees rated the show highly and dwell times were maintained. The attitudes about virtual auto shows were also investigated as well as messages that are effective in attracting attendees. The attendees were satisfied with the safety protocols.

Among the non-attendees, about half specifically pointed to the pandemic and other pandemic related reasons for non-attendance such as: do not like crowds, and health issues. The number of brands participating was lower than last year. That also affected attendance.

Foresight Research has provided automotive marketing research for over 20 years and is a leader of syndicated research. Foresight Research covers a wide range of subjects with emphasis on auto shows, motorsports, experiential events, and vehicle accessories. For more information, contact:

Steve Bruyn
Foresight Research
248.608.1870 x 12
steve@foresightresearch.com
www.foresightresearch.com



Primary Logo

