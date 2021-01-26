Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CNL Healthcare Properties to Conduct Annual Valuation

The results of the valuation will be discussed on a March 24 webinar

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Healthcare Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on seniors housing, plans to prepare an estimated net asset valuation (NAV) per share of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The company anticipates announcing the 2020 NAV on or about March 11, 2021, and will hold a webinar to discuss the NAV on March 24, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com/webinar. The webinar can also be heard by dialing 888-788-0099 and using meeting ID 847 9672 9397. A replay of the webinar and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website 48 hours following the completion of the webinar.

CNL Healthcare Properties has engaged Robert A. Stanger & Co. Inc., (Stanger) to assist the board of directors and the company’s valuation committee, which is solely comprised of independent directors, in establishing the NAV.

Stanger is a nationally recognized investment banking firm specializing in providing strategic planning, investment banking, financial advisory, fairness opinion and asset and securities valuation services to partnerships, REITs and real estate advisory and management companies. The engagement of Stanger was based on a number of factors including its experience in valuation of assets similar to those owned by CNL Healthcare Properties. This is the company’s third engagement with Stanger as a third-party valuation advisor.

CNL Healthcare Properties will establish the 2020 NAV in accordance with its valuation policy and certain recommendations and methodologies of the Investment Program Association, a trade association for non-listed direct investment vehicles.  

About CNL Healthcare Properties
CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on institutional quality properties in the seniors housing, including stabilized, value-add and ground-up development assets. CNL Financial Group, LLC is the sponsor of CNL Healthcare Properties. For more information, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com

About CNL Financial Group
CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com.

###


Colleen Johnson
Senior Vice President, Communications
CNL Financial Group
407-650-1223

