Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,842 in the last 365 days.

Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Reports highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter and year in Marten’s history

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter and year in Marten’s history. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income improved 24.5% to $19.6 million, or 24 cents per diluted share, from $15.7 million, or 19 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income improved 13.8% to $69.5 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, from $61.1 million, or 74 cents per diluted share, for 2019.

       
  Operating Results Comparison    
       
    Percentage   Percentage  
    Increase   Increase  
    Three Months   Year  
    Ended   Ended  
    December 31,   December 31,  
    2020 vs. 2019   2020 vs. 2019  
               
  Operating revenue 4.7 %   3.7 %  
               
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 8.8 %   6.8 %  
               
  Operating income 36.0 %   21.9 %  
               
  Net income 24.5 %   13.8 %  
     

Operating revenue improved 4.7% to a record $227.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $217.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and improved 3.7% to a record $874.4 million for 2020 from $843.3 million for 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 8.8% to $207.0 million for the 2020 quarter from $190.2 million for the 2019 quarter, and improved 6.8% to $790.6 million for 2020 from $739.9 million for 2019. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $20.4 million for the 2020 quarter from $27.0 million for the 2019 quarter and decreased to $83.8 million for 2020 from $103.4 million for 2019 due to significantly lower fuel prices.

Operating income improved 36.0% to a record $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $18.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and improved 21.9% to a record $93.2 million for 2020 from $76.5 million for 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 91.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.7% from 90.1%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 89.3% for 2020 from 90.9% for 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 88.2% from 89.7%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our relentless pursuit of continuous operating improvement just produced the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter and year in our 75-year history. Our 2020 operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, was also the best ratio for any year since we became a public company in 1986. Our 21.9% operating income improvement in 2020 continues the strong growth we achieved in 2019 of 8.7% and in 2018 of 23.7%. Success breeds success, driven by the smart, disciplined work of our talented people.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation for our premium services within the tight freight market. We also improved our Truckload miles per tractor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and by 6.2% for the full year by making disciplined data-driven decisions and adjustments utilizing our in-house operating technology. We expect to continue to build on our success in expanding the capacity we provide within our unique multifaceted business model across our diverse customer base by offering the best careers for the industry’s top, experienced drivers.”

“We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued drivers, maintenance personnel and employees across all functions and regions safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America. This includes our paying $3.4 million in 2020 for medical claims involving COVID-19, pay to employees off-work while recovering from COVID-19, and for safety measures including providing masks and hand sanitizer (purchasing the components, preparing and distributing over 6,000 bottles in March when sanitizer was not available), increasing the frequency and extent of cleaning processes to our facilities and tractors, and modifying our facilities for improved social distancing.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information) 2020     2019  
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,127     $ 31,461  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   83,426       90,712  
Other   4,202       11,055  
Prepaid expenses and other   21,903       20,938  
Total current assets   175,658       154,166  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   930,123       904,237  
Accumulated depreciation   (275,950 )     (263,843 )
 Net property and equipment   654,173       640,394  
Other noncurrent assets   1,805       2,026  
Total assets $ 831,636     $ 796,586  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 25,702     $ 22,917  
Insurance and claims accruals   39,595       31,729  
Accrued and other current liabilities   24,497       21,680  
Total current liabilities   89,794       76,326  
Deferred income taxes   121,098       122,022  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   411       649  
Total liabilities   211,303       198,997  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, and 82,055,199 shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding   827       821  
Additional paid-in capital   85,070       79,465  
Retained earnings   534,436       517,303  
Total stockholders’ equity   620,333       597,589  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 831,636     $ 796,586  
               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
                               
Operating revenue $ 227,333     $ 217,185     $ 874,374     $ 843,271  
                               
Operating expenses (income):                              
Salaries, wages and benefits   79,121       72,707       300,155       274,156  
Purchased transportation   40,937       41,596       154,613       158,948  
Fuel and fuel taxes   24,700       31,437       98,133       121,341  
Supplies and maintenance   11,314       11,998       47,815       46,737  
Depreciation   25,914       24,842       102,893       95,137  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,837       2,678       10,840       10,100  
Insurance and claims   12,294       8,846       47,454       38,201  
Communications and utilities   2,050       1,908       8,011       7,709  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (2,834 )     (3,343 )     (8,733 )     (8,680 )
Gain on disposition of facility   -       -       (1,718 )     -  
Other   5,442       5,729       21,665       23,124  
                               
Total operating expenses   201,775       198,398       781,128       766,773  
                               
Operating income   25,558       18,787       93,246       76,498  
                               
Other   (13 )     (262 )     (140 )     (1,190 )
                               
Income before income taxes   25,571       19,049       93,386       77,688  
                               
Income taxes expense   5,967       3,301       23,886       16,617  
                               
Net income $ 19,604     $ 15,748     $ 69,500     $ 61,071  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.19     $ 0.84     $ 0.75  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.19     $ 0.84     $ 0.74  
                               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.54     $ 0.02     $ 0.633     $ 0.513  
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. 
SEGMENT INFORMATION 
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2019     2020 vs. 2019     2020 vs. 2019  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 87,460     $ 82,991     $ 4,469       5.4 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   8,733       12,278       (3,545 )     (28.9 )
Total Truckload revenue   96,193       95,269       924       1.0  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   71,313       59,570       11,743       19.7  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   9,670       11,345       (1,675 )     (14.8 )
Total Dedicated revenue   80,983       70,915       10,068       14.2  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   20,817       21,132       (315 )     (1.5 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   1,959       3,391       (1,432 )     (42.2 )
Total Intermodal revenue   22,776       24,523       (1,747 )     (7.1 )
                               
Brokerage revenue   27,381       26,478       903       3.4  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 227,333     $ 217,185     $ 10,148       4.7 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 11,270     $ 7,110     $ 4,160       58.5 %
Dedicated   9,900       8,110       1,790       22.1  
Intermodal   2,166       1,472       694       47.1  
Brokerage   2,222       2,095       127       6.1  
Total operating income $ 25,558     $ 18,787     $ 6,771       36.0 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   88.3 %     92.5 %                
Dedicated   87.8       88.6                  
Intermodal   90.5       94.0                  
Brokerage   91.9       92.1                  
Consolidated operating ratio   88.8 %     91.3 %                
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Year     Year     Year  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2019     2020 vs. 2019     2020 vs. 2019  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 342,357     $ 329,304     $ 13,053       4.0 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   36,791       48,696       (11,905 )     (24.4 )
Total Truckload revenue   379,148       378,000       1,148       0.3  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   271,550       223,935       47,615       21.3  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   38,234       42,049       (3,815 )     (9.1 )
Total Dedicated revenue   309,784       265,984       43,800       16.5  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   79,944       77,750       2,194       2.8  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   8,789       12,644       (3,855 )     (30.5 )
Total Intermodal revenue   88,733       90,394       (1,661 )     (1.8 )
                               
Brokerage revenue   96,709       108,893       (12,184 )     (11.2 )
                               
Total operating revenue $ 874,374     $ 843,271     $ 31,103       3.7 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 39,637     $ 29,666     $ 9,971       33.6 %
Dedicated   40,909       31,245       9,664       30.9  
Intermodal   5,730       6,612       (882 )     (13.3 )
Brokerage   6,970       8,975       (2,005 )     (22.3 )
Total operating income $ 93,246     $ 76,498     $ 16,748       21.9 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   89.5 %     92.2 %                
Dedicated   86.8       88.3                  
Intermodal   93.5       92.7                  
Brokerage   92.8       91.8                  
Consolidated operating ratio   89.3 %     90.9 %                
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Truckload Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 96,193     $ 95,269     $ 379,148     $ 378,000  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,116     $ 3,736     $ 3,926     $ 3,797  
Average tractors(1)   1,617       1,690       1,668       1,663  
Average miles per trip   526       554       547       548  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   10.4 %     12.0 %     10.7 %     11.6 %
Total miles (in thousands)   40,185       39,538       165,267       155,177  
                               
Dedicated Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 80,983     $ 70,915     $ 309,784     $ 265,984  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,350     $ 3,286     $ 3,316     $ 3,378  
Average tractors(1)   1,620       1,380       1,566       1,272  
Average miles per trip   303       313       305       315  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   0.7 %     0.6 %     0.7 %     0.7 %
Total miles (in thousands)   34,044       29,114       132,597       108,814  
                               
Intermodal Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 22,776     $ 24,523     $ 88,733     $ 90,394  
Loads   8,708       9,731       36,444       36,309  
Average tractors   125       107       106       91  
                               
Brokerage Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 27,381     $ 26,478     $ 96,709     $ 108,893  
Loads   13,928       15,690       58,986       63,200  
                               
At December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:                              
Total tractors(1)   3,331       3,212                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.6       1.8                  
Total trailers   5,395       5,464                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   3.0       2.4                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.6       1.7                  

        

  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
                               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,891     $ 34,439     $ 189,598     $ 156,460  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (12,577 )     (42,020 )     (106,325 )     (140,509 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities   (44,466 )     (1,438 )     (48,607 )     (41,253 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   82,690       82,043       82,527       81,945  
Diluted   83,311       82,824       83,164       82,670  


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 143 and 92 tractors as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.