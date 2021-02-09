"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans Continues Winning Streak

About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in non-profits, community based organizations, individuals and new businesses. Through Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, Event Campaigns, Red Carpets, or Event Production - we bring years of experience and a diverse approach to setting others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, The Morning Scramble, Getty Images, Huffington Post, PRPhotos.com, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Morning Blend, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our press release distribution guarantees 40,000 Headline Impressions on the internet. Our work has garnered the attention of national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach to every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premiers etc. to be seen while introducing their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com