"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans Continues Winning Streak

"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans has been released and is now on the festival circuit.

"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans has been released and is now on the festival circuit.

Gary J. Klavans with Stasha Surdyke and Michael Dempsey in "Reason" a film directed by Graeme Finlayson and written by Gary J. Klavans.

Gary J. Klavans with Stasha Surdyke and Michael Dempsey in "Reason" a film directed by Graeme Finlayson and written by Gary J. Klavans.

Rachel Kimsey and Steve Cederquist during the filming of "Reason". In this scene, Steve gives Rachel the news that pivots the entire story-line.

Rachel Kimsey and Steve Cederquist during the filming of "Reason". In this scene, Steve gives Rachel the news that pivots the entire story-line.

Wendy Worthington and David St James go over their scene while Director Graeme Finlayson looks on.

Wendy Worthington and David St James go over their scene while Director Graeme Finlayson looks on.

Samantha Cutaran holds her pregnant belly while Danielle Engelman worries about her girlfriend’s pregnancy.

Samantha Cutaran holds her pregnant belly while Danielle Engelman worries about her girlfriend’s pregnancy.

Four stories connected by one thin thread. "Is life a series of accidents, or does everything happen for a reason?"

They say when you cook with the right ingredients, something absolutely magical can happen. And I think we accomplished that.”
— Graeme Finlayson, Multi-award Winning Director
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award winning director Graeme Finlayson and award-winning actor and writer Gary J. Klavans are pleased to announce their newest film "Reason" has been released and is now winning a multitude of awards on the film festival circuit. Its first award came from the 2020 Culver City Film Festival for Best Original Score. Continuing the winning streak, 2021 started off with two additional wins at The IndieFEST Film Awards - The Award of Excellence for Ensemble Cast and Award of Excellence Film Short.

"Reason" is also in consideration for other festivals coming up; Finlayson and Klavans are confident to bring home more awards as combined they have a total of 11 awards to their credits. 

The movie is about the statement "everything happens for a reason," which Klavans has been pondering his whole life. Klavans could never accept that message as it eventually became the question and story he needed to tell in a way that doesn't prove or disprove the statement but allows the audience to decide. It is a journey to discover the answer to the question.  In the film, Luke comes face-to-face with a woman holding a gun. What happens next impacts everybody.

"Reason" takes pride in its outstanding and remarkable cast attached to it, including Klavans, who plays the character, Luke. The strong form of talent includes Michael Dempsey (Walk, Criminal Minds, Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives); Stasha Surdyke (Hot Guys with Guns, Complicated World & Richard III); Rachel Kimsey (Justice League Action, The Young and the Restless, Call of Duty, Black Ops III); Steve Cederquist (HGTV Flip or Flop, Love Doubled, Hardcastle and McCormick); Danielle De Luca (Naked Fear, Diamond Confidential, Necrosis); Eve Danzeisen (The Choice, The Hardest Part, Guiding Light); Danielle Engelman (War Cake, DashieXP, Hockey, Love, and Superstitious Antics); Samantha Cutaran (Criminal Minds, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., House); Wendy Worthington (NCIS, Ally McBeal, Tower of Terror); and David St. James (Perry Mason, The West Wing, iCarly, Shameless). The film's cinematographer is Tyler Allison (21 Jump Street, Live Fast Die Young, Avatar 2 & 3); composer Brian Hawlk (Sharknado, The Linguists, Zombie Strippers), and editor Brian Gee (Fugitive Zero, In the Cold of Night, Zappa).

Klavans' work in the entertainment industry spans more than a decade. He has worked in virtually every position in multiple productions of stage, film, and television during this time. After graduating from Emerson College, Boston MA, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue screenwriting and acting. He has received a series of awards for acting, such as Best Actor: Drama for the short film Moment of Anger. 

When asked how he felt about his producing his first film, Klavans says, "As a first-time producer, I took my time. I knew what was more important to me than getting the film done right now was getting the film done right."

Finlayson's directing credits include Diamond Confidential, which won the distinguished Silver Lei Award at the 2010 Honolulu International Film Awards, and the fantasy short film Recipe: How to Mend a Broken Heart, which was part of the Ursa Productions Series featured at the 2011 Action on Film International Film Festival and took home awards for Best Director, Best Editing (Cris Olariu) and Best Music (Brian Hawlk). 

Finlayson talked about directing the film saying, "Directing 'Reason' was, in the classic sense of the phrase, a true labor of love. It is a film that I had wanted to make for many years due to my fascination with the age-old question, 'Is life a series of accidents or does everything happen for a reason?' I was blessed with an amazing script and a supremely talented cast and crew. All of which made my job that much easier. They say when you cook with the right ingredients, something absolutely magical can happen. And I think we accomplished that."

Follow "Reason" on social media #reasonshortfilm on Facebook and Instagram @reasontheshort.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPr.com.

Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
kelly@bpunlimited.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reason: The Short Film

You just read:

"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans Continues Winning Streak

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383 kelly@bpunlimited.com
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
32051 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92677
United States
9494636383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in non-profits, community based organizations, individuals and new businesses. Through Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, Event Campaigns, Red Carpets, or Event Production - we bring years of experience and a diverse approach to setting others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, The Morning Scramble, Getty Images, Huffington Post, PRPhotos.com, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Morning Blend, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our press release distribution guarantees 40,000 Headline Impressions on the internet. Our work has garnered the attention of national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach to every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premiers etc. to be seen while introducing their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
"Reason" - Award Winning Film Directed by Graeme Finlayson and Written by Gary J. Klavans Continues Winning Streak
Taskenator: Putting the FREE Back into FREElancing - Amidst COVID-19 Offering a FREE Platform
Award Winning Author, Carmen Swick Launches Latest Book, Chomper My Bearded Dragon
View All Stories From This Author