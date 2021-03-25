Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Take Compensation Seriously and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For the Best Possible Results

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. ” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans US Navy Veterans Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma in Michigan to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most qualified mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to answer questions about how the mesothelioma compensation process works along with what might be involved. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer can frequently exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers you hire know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and he and his team consistently deliver the best compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com

The Advocate is warning a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Michigan or any other state to not put off staring the financial compensation process because of the Coronavirus, lock downs or whatever. "We spoke the family of a Navy Veteran with possible mesothelioma not long ago-and they could not talk him into pursing compensation. He was so depressed with all that had happened in 2020 he did not want to go through the hassle-or what he thought would be a hassle. If this sounds like your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 so he can explain the mesothelioma compensation process to your loved one. This is worth your time-and hopefully the conversation will be very informative." www.karstvonoiste.com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.rogelcancercenter.org/.

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma