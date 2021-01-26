Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman: "The Hill We Climb" set to the music of "Still I Rise"
— Dr. Maya Angelou
#AmandaGorman is the nation's first-ever 23 year old black poet laureate to ever read a poem during an #Inauguration. #Biden
"Still I Rise" music Written & Produced by: Joel Diamond & Rudy Perez
