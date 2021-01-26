Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman: "The Hill We Climb" set to the music of "Still I Rise"

Still I Rise”
— Dr. Maya Angelou
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanda Gorman: "The Hill We Climb" set to the music of "Still I Rise"
#AmandaGorman is the nation's first-ever 23 year old black poet laureate to ever read a poem during an #Inauguration. #Biden
"Still I Rise" music Written & Produced by: Joel Diamond & Rudy Perez
For further information on this recording ,
contact: Joel Diamond @ Silver Blue Productions, Ltd.
Phone - 818 980 9588
Email - JDiamond20@aol.com
Web – www.JoelDiamond.com
Diamond Joel
Silver Blue Productions
+1 818 980-9588
