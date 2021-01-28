Investors Look to Song fi as Next Technology Revolution for the "Arts" and the "People"

Song fi members enjoy unlimited multi-media customization, re-invented social media, video and music hosting & editing, secure online video conferencing with learning and teaching aids and much more for the "Arts" and The "People".

Song fi's mobile MOS-21 Operating System integrates seamlessly with Android and IOS operating systems.

Song fi will release the "Respect and Love Manifesto" album by the Rasta Rock Opera exclusively on Song fi that Includes 53 world class musicians, with 16 Tracks and 27 musical movements when the Song fi platform debuts on March 21, 2021.