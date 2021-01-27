FIREBIRDS WOOD FIRED GRILL HAS YOUR GAME-DAY LINEUP

Wing Feast Family Meal Burger Pack

Pre-Order Your Big Game Feast Now Through February 3

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From party-sized packages to a la carte offerings, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has football fans covered with its pre-order Big Game Feasts. Pre-ordering is available online now through Wednesday, Feb. 3 and guests may pick-up orders on Feb. 6 and 7.

“We’re offering a variety of pre-prepared Big Game Feasts to celebrate football’s biggest day in a deliciously memorable way, so let us make game day easy - and delicious - for you and your friends,” Firebirds CEO Mark Eason.

Pre-order Firebirds’ Big Game Feast packages that serve 6-8 people and enjoy game day favorites such as chili con queso with chips, chicken wings, BBQ Kobe meatballs, deviled eggs a dessert tray and more. A la carte options are available for pre-order as well. All items come prepared and ready to re-heat.

Guests may also order cocktails, including the restaurant’s signature Double Black Diamond Martini, ToGo from the FIREBAR® at participating locations.

Guests may also order a special game day family meal, available ToGo curbside and delivery, which serves 4-6 people. Available starting Feb. 4, it includes such packages as the Rib Family Meal, Super Bowl Burger Pack and the Hot Dog Super Bowl.

Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to order online or call a Firebirds near you.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In keeping with its mission, “To Serve, Enrich and Exceed,” Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.