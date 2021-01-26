SMICY DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. – SMICY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTC: SMICY) between April 23, 2020 and September 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corp&id=2523 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corp&id=2523

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: there was an “unacceptable risk” that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes; SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions; as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC’s suppliers would need “difficult-to-obtain” individual export licenses; and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756