Bimbo Bakeries USA Earns EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Certification for Superior Energy Efficiency at 15 Facilities

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for 15 of its bakeries. This certification signifies that the industrial plants perform in the top 25 percent for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This year is significant because it marks the fifth consecutive award for seven of the 15 bakeries, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings. In addition to this accomplishment, the Denver, CO and Fort Worth, TX bakeries achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. This achievement recognizes the bakeries’ efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing their energy intensity. The Fort Worth bakery reduced its energy intensity by 12.4 percent and Denver by 21.5 percent within two years.



The BBU plants that have earned EPA's 2020 ENERGY STAR certification include Albany Bread (NY), Auburn (NY), Dubuque (IA), Escondido (CA), Fergus Falls (MN), Gastonia (NC), La Crosse (WI), London, Oconomowoc (WI), Olean (NY), Phoenix (AZ), Reading (PA), Sacramento (CA), Salt Lake City (UT), and San Luis Obispo (CA).

"BBU is pleased to accept EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification in recognition of our energy efficiency efforts,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our continued commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs. We are incredibly proud that our efforts have again been recognized by the EPA.”

“Commercial buildings and industrial plants account for nearly half of the nation’s energy consumption,” said Jean Lupinacci, chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “But through benchmarking performance and a strategic approach to energy management, it is possible for companies to save energy, save money, and protect the environment.”

Earning an ENERGY STAR certification highlights BBU’s purpose – building a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company. It also positions the company within the top 25 percent of commercial bakeries in the nation regarding energy performance. Bimbo Bakeries USA improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plants.

ENERGY STAR was introduced by the EPA in 1992 as a voluntary, market-based partnership to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.