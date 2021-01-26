Mark Young Explores God's Plan for Us in New Book, 'One True Story, One True God,' from Our Daily Bread Publishing
The story of God’s redemptive mission has changed me. It’s changed the way I pray, the way I give, the way I spend my time, and the way I interact with others.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has announced the upcoming book, One True Story, One True God: What the Bible Is All About by Mark Young. The book will be available February 2, 2021 in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold.
— Mark Young
One True Story, One True God shows how God has moved through history with redemptive, missional intent and gives readers a glimpse of how God will use them to further accomplish His plan. From Adam’s creation to Jesus’s return, the book shows where we’ve been, where we are, and where we are going. By seeing the historical context of God’s redemption plan, readers will have a fresh understanding of God’s big story and where they fit in it.
"The story of God's redemptive mission has changed me," says Young. "It's changed the way I pray, the way I give, the way I spend my time, and the way I interact with others."
Young’s new book is ideal for believers who want a sense of purpose and fresh understanding about where they fit in God’s plan.
About the Author: Mark Young is an educator, pastoral leader, and author with almost 40 years of global ministry experience. Currently the president of Denver Seminary, he has served as professor of World Missions and Intercultural Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary and has held a variety of pastoral roles in the United States and abroad. Dr. Young is also a professor for Our Daily Bread University. Mark’s life passion is to align all that he is and all that he does with the eternal purpose of God. He and his wife, Priscilla, live in Littleton, Colorado, and have three adult children and six grandchildren.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org.
