Vitls, Inc. to Join KidsX, the Largest Pediatric-Focused Digital Health Accelerator in the World
It's been a long journey since the days when we were looking for something to monitor our own son with and the prospect of our devices helping other children and their families makes me very grateful.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitls is proud to announce its acceptance into KidsX, an international consortium of pediatric hospitals focused on improving digital health innovation through collaboration. KidsX received applications from more than 300 companies and has selected 13 startup companies to be part of its inaugural accelerator cohort. Led by the Innovation Studio at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), KidsX facilitates relationships between leading children’s hospitals and entrepreneurial innovators to build, test, and deploy software solutions to make pediatric care exceptionally effective, safe, efficient, and convenient for children and families.
— Werner Vorster, CEO & Founder
The largest pediatric-focused digital health accelerator in the world, the KidsX Accelerator, is a 13-week virtual accelerator program designed to partner talented, promising early-stage digital health companies with clinician and administrative leaders at leading pediatric hospitals to determine if product/market fit exists within pediatric healthcare delivery. KidsX member organizations will partner with entrepreneurs who are building digital products to meet the unique needs of pediatric patients and their families, piloting the products to validate clinical efficacy and enabling the scaling of validated solutions to hospitals across the country.
Omkar Kulkarni, MPH, Chief Innovation Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Managing Director of KidsX said,
“We specifically sought out early-stage companies focused in the pediatric space or companies who had found some traction in the adult market that were looking to enter the pediatric market. We believe that the KidsX model, which focuses on direct collaboration with leading children’s hospitals, will accelerate each organization’s ability to source, screen, prioritize, test, and deploy purpose-built digital health solutions at scale.”
Vitls was created because we believe continuous vital sign monitoring should be the standard of care for patients in the hospital and at home. Patients should have peace of mind that if any of their physiological parameters change, their care providers will be notified immediately. Nurses and physicians should receive continuous, accurate, and reliable data from our medical wearable device that allows them to provide their patients with the best possible care. Vitls is here to provide that change. Our revolutionary vital signs monitor can dramatically improve detection of deterioration, shorten hospital stays, decrease treatment costs, and increase patient satisfaction scores by enabling care providers to continuously monitor various vital signs like body temperature, pulse rate, etc. It’s time to say goodbye to intermittent check-ins and hello to reliable patient care around the clock.
