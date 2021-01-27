Will Sherlund Launches New Blog Website on How to Excel in Self-Defense

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who are interested in learning how to protect themselves against both expected and unexpected threats can now take advantage of free online resources—a new blogsite by industry expert Will Sherlund.

The new blog site can be found at www.willsherlund.com. Sherlund said he decided to create the website to highlight one of today’s most comprehensive self-defense systems worldwide: Gutter Fighting Secrets. According to Sherlund, this system, which he personally founded, far exceeds the majority of generic products aimed at teaching self-defense.

One tip that readers can learn from the Gutter Fighting Secrets–themed site is how to use a pen to protect oneself from a threatening party. For instance, Sherlund emphasizes on the website that when people confront enemies, they can inflict significant damage to them using pens. They can, for example, gently poke an enemy’s eye to cause him or her to become partially blind. Likewise, stabbing the enemy’s throat may incapacitate him or her by preventing the enemy from breathing easily.

The website also highlights other objects that can effectively be used in self-defense. These include, for example, medium-sized flashlights, metal wrist watches, neckties, and belts. Even moderately heavy objects, such as rolled-up magazines, can inflict enough force to keep an attacker at bay, according to Sherlund.

Through the website, readers can additionally learn about some mixed martial arts moves that may help them to defend themselves successfully. Likewise, they can find out what steps to avoid taking if they ever become involved in a street fight.

All in all, according to Will Sherlund, readers of all ages may easily find themselves in threatening situations in light of the civil unrest that escalated in 2020. However, through Sherlund’s website, readers can gain both the information and the motivation they need to effectively defend themselves in the most dangerous of situations.

