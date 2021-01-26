MSPA Americas Announces 2020 Shoppers’ Choice Winners
Mystery Shoppers Select their Favorite Companies to Perform Assignments ForORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience, measurement, and merchandising industries, has announced the winners of its annual Shoppers’ Choice Awards for 2020.
The 2020 winning companies of the Shopper’s Choice Awards are (in alphabetical order):
A Closer Look
Bare International
IntelliShop
IPSOS
Trendsource
“It is my honor to congratulate the winners of the 2020 Shoppers’ Choice Awards on behalf of the Board of Directors of MSPA Americas,” stated MSPA Americas President Sam Hersey. “All of our members maintain excellent and professional relationships with their bases of independent contractors, and so it is a tribute to these winners to earn this distinction in a very crowded field.”
The Shoppers’ Choice Awards were instituted in 2015 by MSPA Americas to recognize its member research companies which independent contractors identify as those that they most enjoy completing projects for. Votes are cast by members of the MSPA Americas IC Plus category of membership, and the top five research companies receiving the most votes are named as winners of each year’s award.
MSPA Americas connects and supports businesses which measure, quantify, aggregate, interpret, and re-define customer experience through varied research and merchandising methodologies. Widely recognized as the leader in customer experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas provides essential support to its members, and promotes the benefits and services of its diverse companies to enhance the industries they serve.
