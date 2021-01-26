Kloudspot Launches Readiness Assessment Tool For Safely Reopening Businesses

Assessment delivers actionable steps to help schools and businesses develop reopening strategies beyond PPE and social distancing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot Inc., makers of the first Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform, launched a free, on-line Readiness Assessment Tool that lets schools and businesses map out a strategy to safely reopen. By answering 7 simple questions, users instantly receive an assessment of how ready they are to reopen and are provided with free content and assets to guide them through actionable next steps.



“Most educators and business leaders know the fast path to recovery from the fallout of the COVID pandemic is to get our kids back to school and to safely reopen businesses both large and small,” said Guillermo Diaz, Jr. CEO, Kloudspot. “But there’s no ‘how-to’ guide with prescriptive steps to take, so we developed a quick exercise to help folks assess and understand what they need to consider as they plan to reopen.”

This free, on-line resource takes just minutes to complete and returns actionable next steps for organizations to consider as they plan to reopen. From beefing up perimeter Wi-Fi, to installing environmental sensors for PPE detection and contact-less temperature scanning, to density mapping, contact tracing and more, the Kloudspot Reopening Readiness Assessment demystifies the process.

On January 21, President Joe Biden issued a National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness with 7 goals including “safely reopen schools, businesses and travel while protecting workers” noting that “people want to get back to work, but they also want – and deserve – to know that their workplaces are safe.” The Kloudspot Reopening Readiness Assessment is a great resource to help accelerate the President’s plan.

"As schools reopen, it is vital that connectivity is ready to perform at capacity. We’re thrilled that Kloudspot created this easy to use, on-line assessment,” said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President, Enterprise Product Management, Cambium Networks. “This solution makes it easy for us to help our customers and prospects execute quickly and get back to delivering engaging and productive learning in the classroom."

