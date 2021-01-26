Former CEO of Continental and Opel, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, Joins Oculii Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Automotive industry veteran to provide strategic guidance to startup whose AI improves radar resolution for autonomous vehicles

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculii , the leading provider of AI software solutions for high-resolution imaging radar, today announced that Dr. Karl-Thomas (KT) Neumann, former CEO of Continental AG and Opel Automobile GmBH, has joined its Board of Directors, bringing more than 30 years of executive automotive industry experience to Oculii’s Board.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Neumann to the Oculii team,” said Steven Hong, CEO and Co-Founder of Oculii. “KT’s perspective on how software will shape the future of the automotive and mobility industries is informed by his decades leading the world’s most prominent automotive companies. We are excited to have Dr. Neumann on our board to help guide us through our next growth phase as we bring our radar solutions into series production for OEMs and Tier-1s around the world.”

Neumann brings over 30 years of automotive industry knowledge and experience to Oculii.

He was CEO of the German automobile manufacturer Opel from 2013 to 2017, shortly after it was acquired by Groupe PSA from General Motors, making it Europe’s second largest automobile manufacturer after Volkswagen.

Prior to Opel, Neumann held multiple positions with Volkswagen AG, including Head of Research, Director of Electronics Strategy, and CEO and Vice President of Volkswagen Group China.

From 2004 to 2009, Neumann was CEO of the German auto supplier Continental AG, where he was responsible for the Automotive Systems Division and took company-wide responsibility for electric propulsion.

Neumann’s addition to Oculii’s board is further validation of the company’s software-based vision for the future of radar, using AI to significantly enhance advanced driver-assisted systems today and enable fully autonomous driving in the future.

“I’m proud to be working with Oculii to shape the future of autonomy,” said Neumann. “Oculii is a software solution to a longtime hardware problem. Without increasing sensor size or power, Oculii makes low cost, reliable commodity radar sensors autonomy-ready, with a 100x boost in resolution in any driving conditions.”

Oculii’s software-driven approach has garnered the interest and excitement of automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle companies, and robotic companies from all over the world. Oculii is partnering with leading chip suppliers to provide solutions for a breadth of customers and collaborating closely with Tier-1s to commercialize Oculii’s technology in radar modules today.

“Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs can leverage Oculii technology today, and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of commercializing this technology,” Neumann added.

Oculii has already won several design contracts with the leading automotive OEM and AV/robotaxi companies for series production, and will launch a new generation of high resolution imaging radar products at the end of Q1.

About Oculii

Oculii is a high-resolution radar technology company enabling the next generation of autonomous systems. Powered by AI, Oculii software increases the resolution of any radar hardware by up to 100x, providing the automotive, robotics and drone industries a high resolution and low-cost autonomous perception solution that works in any environment. The company has raised more than $30M from leading investors and strategic partners, and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with offices in Silicon Valley and Beijing.

