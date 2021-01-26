ServisFirst Bank Announces Leadership Transition

/EIN News/ -- Executive Vice President of Correspondent Banking, Rodney Rushing Named Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ServisFirst Bank and ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS), recently announced that Rodney Rushing is assuming the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for ServisFirst Bank. As a member of the Bank’s executive team, he will collaborate with the President/CEO and CFO in the overall administration of the Bank and in executing its broader objectives and goals.

Rushing’s problem-solving ability, bank leadership experience and business acumen bring an unmatched value to the ServisFirst Bank executive team.

Rushing transitions to the role of COO from his position as Executive Vice President, Correspondent Banking. As the EVP, Correspondent Banking at ServisFirst Bank, Rushing managed the Bank’s Correspondent Banking Division. He joined ServisFirst Bank in 2010 to start the Correspondent Banking Division, which has grown to service over 300 bank relationships in 26 states. The division has over $1.9 billion in deposits. Under Rushing’s leadership, the Correspondent Banking Division’s Agent Credit Card Program has been named as an Endorsed Solution by the American Banking Association.

During his 38-year banking career, Rushing managed correspondent and audit divisions and was previously an executive vice president at Compass Bank. While at Compass, he held securities licenses, managing Investment Division Sales and the Correspondent Division. Rushing is a Past Chairman and 2008 President of the Alabama Bankers Association. In addition, he is CFIA and CBA accredited.

Rodney Rushing attended Auburn University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1982 in finance and began his banking career.

For more information regarding Rodney Rushing as Chief Operating Officer for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com .

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT

Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net