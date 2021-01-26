Dr. Mukaram Gazi of Hamilton, NJ, Wins the Humanitarian Award
Who Is Dr. Mukaram Gazi in Hamilton, NJ?TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mukaram Gazi of Hamilton, NJ, is an award-winning urologist in the Central New Jersey area. Dr. Gazi sees patients in Mercer, Monmouth, and Ocean counties in New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1995 and completed his residency training at UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical school. He has been practicing since and proven an accomplished doctor at every turn. Dr. Gazi is the director of Uro-Oncology and Men’s Health at University Urology Associates of New Jersey. He is a thought leader for many device and biotechnical firms and serves as the Clinical research director for several clinical studies.
Dr. Mukaram Gazi from Hamilton, NJ, Accepts Foundation’s Humanitarian Award
Adding to a long list of accolades, Dr. Mukaram Gazi of Hamilton, NJ, was chosen to receive the 2019 Monmouth Medical Center Foundation Humanitarian award. Every year the foundation provides New Jersey doctors and healthcare providers with a number of accolades, and their humanitarian class of awards is among these prestigious awards. The award is selected for "compassionate and thoughtful recipients for going above and beyond their job and impacting so many lives." Dr. Mukaram Gazi of Hamilton, NJ, was the Humanitarian Leadership award winner and honoree for 2019.
Another in a Long List of Awards for Dr. Mukaram Gazi of Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Mukaram from Hamilton, NJ, is no stranger to winning awards. His long list of accomplishments is staggering. He was nominated by fellow physicians and is an NJ Monthly Doctor award for eight years running. He has been a Top Urologist in America, and US News and Report Top Physician multiple times. With so many awards on his list, it’s easy to see why he is such a highly rated urologist, and it is fair to think Dr. Mukaram from Hamilton, NJ, will continue to be praised for excellence in healthcare, leadership, and teaching for many more years.
Visit Dr. Mukaram Gazi in Hamilton, NJ, for Urology Care
Anyone in need of urology care can visit Dr. Mukaram Gazi in his Hamilton, NJ, clinic to receive top-quality urology care. The clinic can be reached by phone or email. He treats patients in Freehold, Hamilton, Howell, Toms River, and a brand new State of the Art facility in Manchester / Whiting. Despite Dr. Gazi's many awards and accolades, his clinic remains an accessible healthcare facility that is open to all.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here