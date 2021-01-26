VIDEO: Attorney General Moody and Uber Launch Virtual Human Trafficking Prevention Education Ahead of 2021 Super Bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is working with Uber to provide Human Trafficking Prevention Education to drivers ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa. With the game less than two weeks away, Attorney General Moody and Uber have launched a virtual education video to educate thousands of drivers and customers on how to better understand the crime of human trafficking, how it presents in our communities and what to do when they suspect someone is being trafficked. This is the second straight year the Attorney General’s Office has joined with Uber to educate drivers to help spot and report incidences of human trafficking in the days leading up to the National Football League's championship game. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hosting the Super Bowl in Florida for the second year in a row is a huge win for our state’s economy and tourism, but as we learned from Super Bowl LIV, traffickers will look to exploit this event to advance illegal enterprises at the expense of innocent victims. On top of encouraging all Floridians and those traveling to our state to learn the signs of human trafficking, I am proud to work with Uber for the second year in a row to virtually educate thousands of drivers and customers with human trafficking prevention material. When given the proper tools and education, these everyday heroes can help save lives.”Uber Head of Public Affairs for FloridaJavi Correoso said, “We are excited to partner once again with Attorney General Ashley Moody to reinforce our commitment to help raise awareness of this heinous crime. Drivers and delivery people are in a unique position because they have the proximity and context to interact with at-risk individuals through the Uber platform. By providing them resources and education with the help of Polaris and AG Moody, we can help spread awareness and encourage them to take action while driving on the day of the Super Bowl and every other day throughout the year.”Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the education training is being delivered virtually to drivers on Jan. 28.The training will include a message from Attorney General Moody and education material from Polaris, one of the nation’s leading anti-human trafficking advocacy organizations and operator of the National Human Trafficking Hotline, educating drivers on the complexities of the crime and the signs of human trafficking including, but not limited to:
Individuals displaying fear, anxiousness, paranoia or a reluctancy to discuss injuries;
Physical injuries, such as burns, branding, disorientation, scars, tattoos, etc.;
Speaking as if coached or having someone else speak for them; and
The presence of a third-party controller, monitoring or controlling the potential victims’ actions.
Last year, Attorney General Moody worked with Uber to educate more than 100,000 Uber drivers ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. During the week leading up to the 2020 Super Bowl, law enforcement reportedly made 47 arrests related to human trafficking, leading to the rescue of22 victims. In observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Attorney General Moody is encouraging all Floridians to join the fight to end this form of modern-day slavery. For more information about National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, click here.
If you encounter or suspect someone to be a victim of trafficking, call local law enforcement immediately and report the incident to the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1(888) 373-7888. To learn more about how to spot and report human trafficking, visit YouCanStopHT.com.
