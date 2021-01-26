For Immediate Release:

January 26, 2021

Medicaid Compliance Examination Finds Over $15k in Improper Payments to Alvis, Inc.

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the Medicaid Compliance Examination of Alvis, Inc. DBA Alvis House (Franklin County) which found over $15,000 of inappropriate Medicaid payments.

For the period of January 1 to June 30, 2018, auditors identified improper Medicaid payments totaling $15,425.35. As of January 8th, interest has added another $741.68 to this total. The improper payments are a result of billing, documentation and treatment authorization errors.

For example, of 257 intensive outpatient services examined, there were 128 instances of double billing, six services with incomplete documentation - lacking a description of the service rendered, and one instance where the provider billed the same service three times. The errors for these 257 services resulted in $14,463.16 in improper payments.

In another sample of 58 intensive outpatient services examined, errors for lack of supporting documentation, billing irregularity and errors with treatment plans resulted in further improper payment of $541.84.

A sample of 61 group counseling services was examined and found three instances where Alvis House billed in excess of the daily limit, five instances where the Provider overbilled units, one instance where there was no description of the services rendered and seven instances with no treatment plan to authorize the service. These 16 errors resulted in improper payment of $420.35.

With interest, a total of $16,167.03 is owed to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

A full copy of this report is available online.

