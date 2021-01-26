Bank Customer Experience Innovator Zafin Launches Zafin Community Advantage, a Growth-as-a-Service Solution for Community Banks and Credit Unions

Zafin Community Advantage empowers community banks and credit unions to catalyze growth, inspire loyalty and attract new customers and members.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin , the world’s leading SaaS product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the launch of Zafin Community Advantage, a cloud-based product and pricing solution designed specifically for community banks and credit unions. With Zafin’s Growth-as-a-Service solution, community financial institutions now have access to market-leading products, packages and offers that increase loyalty, catalyze growth, and attract younger consumers, including Millennials and Generation-Z.



Zafin Community Advantage addresses many of the key challenges community financial institutions face, such as undifferentiated products, inflexible technology, unprofitable members and clients, and aging clientele. A recent Foresight Research survey measuring the impact of COVID-19 on consumer finance, indicates that 22 percent of banking customers and credit union members are extremely or very likely to defect from their primary institution within the next two years. Zafin’s solution allows community banks and credit unions to differentiate from their competitors, retain and expand existing relationships, and acquire new account holders with targeted value propositions that are relevant and compelling to key customer segments.

“More than ever before, it’s critical for community banks and credit unions to harness the deep knowledge of their customers and communities, and better personalize their services,” said Michael Lee, EVP, Community & Regional Banking for Zafin. “With Zafin Community Advantage, we’re providing a solution that enables community financial institutions to deliver the personalized services their customers increasingly expect, while also improving the institution’s competitive position and overall profitability,” said Lee.

Using the platform, financial institutions can deliver more than a dozen different products and packages that appeal to the unique needs and preferences of their target customers. Institutions can easily calibrate specific terms and conditions of their products and packages to respond to their unique market conditions and competitive drivers. Additionally, community banks and credit unions can access a dashboard that visualizes the overall performance and impact of their product and pricing programs.

Zafin Community Advantage combines robust product, pricing and packaging capabilities with equally strong marketing, which is offered as a service to participating financial institutions to empower community banks and credit unions to go to market with targeted products, packages and offers with ease and at speed. Zafin Community Advantage is a secure cloud-native SaaS technology that seamlessly integrates into a financial institution’s core and front-end systems in four months or less.

To learn more about Zafin Community Advantage, please visit: https://zafin.com/solutions/community-advantage/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zafin

Zafin is the world’s leader in SaaS cloud-based product and pricing solutions for financial institutions, enabling business users to define and execute micro-segmented, customer-centric product and pricing strategies within a compliant framework.

Zafin’s platform delivers game-changing business results while integrating easily with back-end systems and customer-facing channels. The Zafin suite of applications can be implemented quickly, with minimal changes to existing infrastructure, to improve the precision, integrity and flexibility of banks’ product and pricing strategies at the segment and customer levels.

Zafin is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions, delivering growth through innovative customer experiences and dynamic product and pricing strategies, while streamlining regulatory compliance and increasing operational efficiency.

www.zafin.com