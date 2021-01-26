Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Signatory to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has joined the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change” (the “Neptune Declaration”), a global coalition between over 300 companies and organisations. This maritime initiative focuses on the seafarers’ welfare with actions that will, amongst others, facilitate crew changes during the pandemic and the ongoing lockdowns.



The Neptune Declaration’s four major aims are:

Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations

Implement high-standard health protocols

Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes

Ensure airline connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“It is our honor and duty to actively participate in this significant coalition of global leading shipowners, charterers and banks aiming to alleviate and resolve this unprecedented humanitarian crew crisis.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have prioritized the safety and well-being of our crew and we have acted upon this matter. Recognizing the importance of the seafarers’ community in the global seaborne trade, as well as in the ongoing success of our Company, this continues to be amongst our top priorities.

“We hereby reiterate our strong commitment to this cause.”

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SHIP", its Class A warrants under "SHIPW" and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Forward-Looking Statements

