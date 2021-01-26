Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Events planned throughout 2021 to give back to Central Florida

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) is marking its 100th Anniversary in 2021 with a year-long celebration. Originally chartered as the Orlando Realty Board in 1921, ORRA has grown from 100 members in 1946 to more than 18,000 REALTORS® throughout Central Florida. From humble beginnings to becoming the 8th largest real estate association in the nation, ORRA has been an ally REALTORS® can count on for continued education, advocacy, and career-advancing resources for decades.



“REALTORS® have been a cornerstone of this community, helping build Central Florida before it was world-famous for its space program and theme parks. Communities have been built from scratch, thanks to the hard work of REALTORS® who saw potential when others saw swampland,” said ORRA CEO, Cliff Long. “Our members continue to have that forward-thinking, community-oriented vision today, as they work toward strengthening Central Florida’s neighborhoods and businesses.”

The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association includes both residential and commercial REALTORS®, brokers, salespeople, property managers, and appraisers, along with other affiliate businesses who engage in the real estate industry. ORRA’s 100th year will focus on promoting diversity, with a committee specially dedicated to incorporating voices from different communities, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

ORRA provides hundreds of real estate education classes each year as well as products and services for members. ORRA’s Government Affairs Division supports candidates and housing policies that further Central Florida’s economy through the REALTOR® Political Action Committee. This includes trips to Tallahassee, where REALTORS® have met with state lawmakers, advocating for them to use the Sadowski Fund for affordable housing purposes only.

“As REALTORS®, it is our duty to provide housing to the most vulnerable in our communities,” said ORRA 2021 President Natalie Arrowsmith, NextHome Arrowsmith Realty. “To mark 100 years, we want to expand our outreach and be a part of the long-term solution to Central Florida’s affordable housing crisis.”

Since 2003 ORRA has been supporting the creation and retention of affordable housing in Central Florida through its charitable arm, the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation . Through its Art in Architecture program, ORRA has built dozens of homes for disabled veterans.

ORRA has been giving to Central Floridians in need since 1949, when the board created a scholarship to the University of Florida. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, ORRA will provide numerous donations throughout 2021. To start this year of giving back, ORRA donated a $3,000 check to the organization, No Kid Hungry, to help feed children during a time when many families are struggling to put food on the table. ORRA has identified more non-profits that will receive donations, with announcements to come throughout the next few months.

The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association, recognized as one of the most innovative local real estate associations in the country, turns 100-years-old in 2021 and represents more than 18,000 REALTORS® throughout Central Florida.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Cohen

Uproar PR for ORRA

acohen@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102 x233