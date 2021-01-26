Operating Room Integration Systems Market Size to Reach USD 3,393.7 Million by 2028 | Growing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

The global operating room (OR) integration systems market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11.3% from USD 1,313.6 Million in 2019 to USD 3,104.4 Million in 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global operating room integration systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 3,393.7 Million by 2028 at a rapid and steady CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Operating room integration systems help in increasing the efficiency of surgical teams by eliminating the need to physically navigated to accomplish various tasks, such as retrieving patient information from a computer, manually controlling operating room lighting from the wall switches, and manually changing the displayed video during surgeries.



Also, operating room integration systems helps in improving perioperative communication. Poor perioperative communication can cause delays in surgeries, inconvenience to patients and various other serious faults. Standardization and simplification of communication help to improve operating room interactions and prevent or reduce faults.

Operating room integration systems helps in organizing and consolidating patient data for surgeons during surgical procedures, diminishing congestion and enabling smooth flow of information across various platforms. Implementation of operating room integration systems allows surgeons to have centralized access to patient information, thus improving patient safety and surgical staff efficiency.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Sony made an announcement about receiving 510k approval from FDA for NUCLeUS operating room integration system. NUCLeUS is intended to aid surgeons in establishing a streamlined connection with screens, instruments, and cameras in operating rooms.

Documentation management allows easy retrieval of stored patient data from the database and enhanced data security. Also, it helps surgical staff to multitask in operating rooms with all the requisite information available to them whenever required.

Changes in reimbursement policies and shorter stay at hospitals have resulted in a rise in surgical procedures. Increasing number of surgeries fuel demand for operating room integration systems to improve surgical staff efficiency and reduce healthcare cost.

Operating room integration systems market revenue in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest during the forecast period, owing to a large population base, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising disposable income in the region.

Major companies operating in the global operating room integration systems market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Hillrom Services Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room integration systems market in terms of device type, end-use, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Audio Video Management System Display System Documentation Management System

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) General Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Neurosurgery Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



