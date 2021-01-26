Meten EdtechX Launches SVIP Courses to Address High-End Adult ELT Market

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has launched SVIP courses to address the high-end adult ELT market.



As China continues its globalization efforts, the demand for international communication is becoming more urgent than ever and thus, the high-end adult ELT market has tremendous potential. Compared with other sub-fields, high-end adult ELT addresses more diversified customer needs, including, but not limited to, international business negotiations and international cultural exchanges. In order to meet different customer needs, educational institutions are required to have highly professional teachers in order to provide comprehensive teaching services.

As a key player in the Chinese ELT market, Meten EdtechX has been formulating more high-end SVIP courses for China’s high-net-worth students/users by providing them with customized courses. These customized courses will be provided through flexible and diverse teaching methods, such as remote teaching via video and telephone and face-to-face teaching at our offline learning centers. Students can choose different teaching modes to suite their special needs and achieve the best learning results they expect.

Taking into account the recent positive developments relating to the COVID-19 vaccines and the continuous recovery of China’s economy, the demand for international exchanges is expected to be gradually restored. The launch of the SVIP courses at this moment is strategic as we plan to lay the foundation for the growth of this segment, which we believe would enable the Company to grasp the opportunity to diversify its scope of services and address the high-end adult ELT market. Building on Meten EdtechX’s years of brand awareness, the Company expects that the SVIP courses will become another strong growth point in 2021.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

