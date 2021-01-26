AVX Partners with the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E Racing Team for the Third Consecutive Season

AVX is proud to join Mouser Electronics and TTI, Inc. in a strategic partnership with the newly rebranded DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT racing team for the 2020/21 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s premier all-electric automotive racing series.

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, proudly announces its continued support of the newly rebranded DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team. The seventh season (2020/21) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is currently scheduled to kick off with a double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its desert landscape, and marks the third consecutive season that AVX has aligned with Mouser Electronics and TTI, Inc. in supporting the all-electric DRAGON racing team. The Diriyah races will also mark the series’ first night races, which will be lit with the latest, lowest-energy-consumption LED technology and exclusively powered by renewable energy sources to maintain the series’ net-zero carbon footprint, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 26 and 27.

The double-header originally scheduled for January 16 and 17 in Santiago, Chile, has been postponed and the new dates for that race, as well as the dates and locations for the rest of the 2020/21 season, will be released later this year. The pre-season test races in Valencia, Spain, spanned three days, five sessions, and some 6,000 laps in late November and early December, and revealed the likelihood of a hotly contested season, with all 24 drivers finishing the fifth, final, and most competitive session within just 0.761 seconds of one another, setting a new record for the tightest spread times in pre-season Formula E test races.

The DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT team earned positions two and three in the pre-season test races, with new driver Sérgio Sette Câmara closely followed by returning driver Nico Müller. Other team updates for the 2020/21 season include the new name, which highlights the involvement of team principal Jay Penske, son of legendary team boss and entrepreneur Roger Penske, and a striking new color scheme: matte white with chrome red livery.

“We’re delighted to be co-sponsoring the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team for another exciting season in partnership with Mouser, TTI, and Molex,” said Alex Schenkel, AVX’s senior vice president of Global Sales. “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is an especially thrilling way to promote global environmental sustainability and stewardship and to showcase the latest high-performance automotive EV technologies. It’s also wildly entertaining and interactive, even for viewers watching from home, which we hope will bring some much-needed joy and fast-paced excitement to the millions of fans affected by quarantines, closures, and curfews. We’re all in this together and we’re very grateful for the opportunity to share some good, clean fun with auto racing enthusiasts around the world.”

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the fastest-growing series in motorsport and the first sport with a net-zero carbon footprint since inception. Firmly rooted in three core values: energy, environment, and entertainment, the championship serves as an Apollo-like proving ground, driving the development of innovative EV technologies from the drawing board through to the production line, promoting sustainable human progress, and — through the power of ultra-competitive, unpredictable, and edge-of-your-seat exciting, all-electric racing in the center of the world’s most iconic cities — fueling the adoption of electric vehicles to help counteract climate change.

AVX supports the design and development of cutting-edge EV technologies with a robust portfolio of advanced passive component, interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions expertly engineered to provide peak performance in powertrain, active body control, lighting, power conversion, drive control, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

To support the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team throughout the 2020/21 season, please visit FANBOOST to vote for drivers Sérgio Sette Câmara and Nico Müller, and follow the #AVXFormulaE and #FANBOOST hashtags on social media.

For more information about the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, please visit https://www.fiaformulae.com/. For more information about the AVX components and capabilities that contribute to the safety and performance of the DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT Formula E racing team, please visit https://www.avx.com/Formula E/. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group, employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 2 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com.

About DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT

DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT is an American racing team founded in 2007 by Jay Penske. After many successful years competing in IndyCar, DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT became one of the founding teams of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team is headquartered in Los Angeles, California – the largest single metropolitan EV (electric vehicle) market in the world – and has additional operations in Silverstone, U.K. DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT is one of the leading teams in the Formula E Championship, with the Penske-led team finishing 2nd (runner-up) in the inaugural 2014/2015 Formula E season, and 4th in the second 2015/2016 ABB Formula E championship. DRAGON has one of the most experienced teams in the Formula E paddock. Collectively, DRAGON team members have over 180 years of racing experience, with over 275 race wins, 24 Indy 500 victories, and 17 series championships. DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT’s team motto is the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum” – meaning “out of many, there is one.”

Attachment

Nicholas Kovalsky AVX Corporation (864) 967-2150 communications@avx.com Christina Sandidge BtB Marketing Communications (919) 872-8172 christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com