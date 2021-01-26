Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NYSE: BDX shares.



Investors, who purchased NYSE: BDX shares in November 2019 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: BDX shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 27, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Becton, Dickinson and Company over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues, that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements”, that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation, that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On August 10, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on October 9, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



Those who purchased Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.