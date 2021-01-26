Clubhouse Media Group Surpasses 1 Billion Impressions Per Month Milestone as Influencer Reach Continues to Grow

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, is excited to announce that it has surpassed 1 billion impressions per month for the content published by its network of influencers.

An “impression” occurs any time a social media app or web browser displays a particular piece of content. Impressions are the primary metric used to determine how valuable an influencer’s reach is for the purpose of influencer-based marketing. Based on impressions generated from content produced by Clubhouse Media Group’s influencers, the Company’s network surpassed a rate of more than 1 billion impressions per month on a trailing 30-day basis this month.

“I do not know of any other influencer-based marketing firm that has the capacity to coordinate this scale of social media influence around any given project, product or service,” remarked Chris Young, co-founder of Clubhouse Media. “Other similar outfits manage a particular influencer or tightly confined demographic. We may be the only player on this field that can activate such a wide base of influence around a coordinated campaign. To further leverage that scope, we have started to talk to potential partners as we move toward new branded product launches where we are more directly involved from the ground up, which is enormously exciting.”

Management notes that the Company now stands out in its industry not only in terms of total scale of influence, but also by virtue of its unique ability to coordinate a diverse group of influencers with a broad demographic reach toward a single targeted marketing objective. Clubhouse Media influencers have appeal across a wide diversity of age groups, regions, nations and cultural groups, creating the potential to drive enormous value in the launch of new brands.

The Company is also working toward being involved in the creation of new branded products and services through partnership agreements where it brings capital and marketing clout to the table with manufacturers and service providers ready to partner with Clubhouse Media to generate market penetration at scale. Management is already in multiple discussions with potential partners across different industries.

“In many ways, we are moving into uncharted territory as far as a monetization model,” added Young. “There are so many ways to monetize what we have built, and we want to target our efforts toward those pathways that will maximize ROI and shareholder value. Our focus at present is on monetizing through direct marketing deals and preparing to join forces with new partners in the launch of powerful brands backed by our in-house reach.”

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing and digital content creation expertise.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Media Contact

Natalie Yallouz // clubhouse@mprm.com

Emily Merkley // clubhouse@mprm.com

Kim Gutierrez // clubhouse@mprm.com

Corporate Contact

Simon Yu, MBA

Phone: +1-702-479-3016

Investor Relations

Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com