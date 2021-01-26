ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Names Bruce Boyce Head of Government Procurement

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce the naming of Bruce Boyce as Head of Government Procurement for its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc.



“This segment of our business saw significant growth in 2020 and deserves full management moving forward in anticipation of a busy 2021 buying season,” said Marc Johnson, CEO. “Bruce will be actively pursuing new bids throughout the fiscal year to offer apparel and uniform savings for government management including Municipalities, Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, Zoning and other government entities."

A native Texan, Bruce joined Just Right Products in October 2019 with more than 10 years’ experience in sales and importing goods from overseas. He has worked on product development from design, production to fulfillment. His contacts with numerous vendors both stateside and overseas has expanded resources for the Company.

In 2020 Just Right Products contracted with Tarrant County, Texas, serving a population of more than two million. Subsequently other government entities contracted with the Company including the City of Justin, Haltom City, City of Mansfield, FW Fire Department, Cedar Hill ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Keller ISD, Northwest ISD, Saginaw ISD, White Settlement ISD, Arlington ISD, Southlake Carroll ISD, Birdville ISD, and Highland Village ISD. (ISD is a school district.)

“Government contracts include annual pricing for work apparel including safety and fire protected garments. The relationship between Bruce and each government is essential to ensure logos and branding are consistent across all departments, to provide ease of use in ordering by all employees, and to guarantee delivery of goods in a timely manner. As 2021 gets underway Just Right Products will be pursuing business around the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex as well as other parts of Texas to expand government procurement,” Mr. Johnson said.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

