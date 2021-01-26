Invesco Real Estate Selects Altus Group to Strengthen Data Usability and Boost Decision-Making Efficiency for its Pan-European Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Altus Group provides ARGUS software solution as a managed service to tackle complexities of data management and deliver more efficient powerful analytics for Invesco



TORONTO and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced that Invesco Real Estate (“Invesco”), a global real estate investment manager, selected Altus Group as its technology partner to provide data management software and services that will transform how Invesco manages its €13.0 billion pan-European real estate portfolio with 177 assets across 15 countries.

As a leading global real estate investment manager, Invesco’s data management requirements are complex and include the collection of data from more than a hundred data providers on a monthly and quarterly basis from multiple countries and in varying formats. Altus Group will provide a comprehensive managed service, combining market-leading technology through its ARGUS Voyanta software solution and data management expertise to deliver greater efficiency and more powerful analytics for Invesco across Europe. This will enable more streamlined data collection in an auditable process resulting in the centralisation of disparate information into a single platform and simplifying the complexities of data management for Invesco’s real estate management business.

“We are focused on investing in innovation and technology that goes far beyond the status quo and enables our business to make timely, data-driven decisions,” said Alexander Taft, Managing Director of Structured Finance at Invesco Real Estate. “Altus Group’s expertise in software solutions combined with a comprehensive understanding of real estate dynamics provides us with greater confidence in our data and enhanced visibility within our business. This strategic partnership helps to streamline our processes and saves us time for higher value tasks which allows us to deliver greater value to our clients and investors.”

Purpose-built for global commercial real estate, ARGUS Voyanta will uphold and support Invesco’s own internal data standard, applying user-defined rules to validate and standardise the data in one clean, complete and ready-to-use database. Altus Group’s managed services team works closely with stakeholders and data-source providers to correct missing or out of the ordinary data that has been flagged by the software to ensure accurate and complete data is allowed into the reporting and decision-making processes.

The volume and inconsistent quality of data is a constant challenge for the real estate industry, exacerbated by the global nature of real estate investment. A recent global survey by Altus Group of 400 commercial real estate executives found that almost half of real estate teams were spending from 15% to over 25% of their time managing and organising data – equivalent to 2-3 months of the year. The top three impediments in using data for decision-making were identified as regulatory requirements of collection and management of data (59%), lack of internal expertise/capability (52%) and lack of normalised data formats (48%).

“We are pleased to be partnering with Invesco Real Estate, one of the most innovative real estate players in the market, to support their continuing growth by providing a platform that streamlines, simplifies and better manages their complex data and analytics requirements,” said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at Altus Group.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,200 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with €68.5 billion in real estate assets under management, 574 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing across the risk-return spectrum, in direct real estate strategies such as core, debt, value-add and opportunistic as well as publicly listed real estate securities since 1992. In Europe, Invesco Real Estate has eight offices in London, Munich, Milan, Madrid, Paris, Prague, Luxembourg and Warsaw, and 173 employees. It manages 177 assets across 15 European countries and with assets under management of €13.0 billion. Source: Invesco Real Estate as at 30 September 2020.

