BetterLife Demonstrates 6 months Refrigerated Stability of its Proprietary Interferon Formulation to be Developed to Treat Early Stage Covid-19 Cases

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments in mental disorders and viral infections, today announced it has confirmed stability of its inhalable interferon product through six months of real- time testing. The testing was conducted at -20°C and +2°C to +8°C temperatures which correspond to ordinary freezer and refrigerator temperatures. The interferon met all established stability testing criteria. The ability to ship, store and use the product at these temperatures greatly simplifies the distribution chain and patient use protocols.



The testing was performed at Longmont, Colorado-based Neva Analytics. “We greatly accelerated our formulation development and testing protocols to make GMP product in record time during 2020,” said Dr. Libby Russell, Sr. Vice President at Neva, “We believe our time from formulation concept to GMP supplies was a modern record.” A description of the program to produce GMP supplies supported by stability studies and process development was presented at the Lab University conference in October 2020.

BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, added, “We are very pleased to see that our predictions for our patented inhalable interferon alpha2b product for the treatment of early stage COVID-19 are being shown to be correct. We believe our novel engineered interferon alpha 2b derived from our proprietary master cell bank offers important advantages that allows for a quick scale up of manufacturing, especially in terms of logistics and cost of goods, which should enable us to meet potentially large demand (subject to regulatory clearance) once our treatment is ready for distribution. Our various manufacturing partners, with their state-of-the-art formulation and testing facilities, and agile teams are ideal partners to help realize our vision.”

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

For further information please visit www.abetterlifepharma.com.

About Neva Analytics LLC



Neva Analytics LLC is a full service analytical testing lab. Neva Analytics is registered with the FDA and provides services to pharmaceutical and device manufacturers from pre-clinical to commercial stage. Headquartered in Longmont, CO, Neva offers world class expertise in testing biologics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Neva has both chemical and microbiological testing expertise. For more information, please visit http://nevaanalytics.com .

Cautionary Note

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that AP-003 or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

