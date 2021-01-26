ViaTouch Media and M.M. Hayes Partner to Enable Safe, Cashless Payment Transactions for Healthcare Workers at VICKI Smart Stores

/EIN News/ -- M.M. Hayes healthcare and hospital customers can use Quickcharge® at VICKI stores to purchase goods and snacks in a contactless environment



SAN DIEGO and ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A top customer priority these days is being able to make purchases in person without fear of exposure to COVID-19 or its variants. ViaTouch Media , the creator of VICKI AI-powered smart stores , and M.M. Hayes , a national leader in onsite cashless payments, are providing the solution for safe, contactless shopping. ViaTouch is integrating the M.M. Hayes Quickcharge® platform to enable M.M. Hayes customers at healthcare and hospital sites to use employee ID badges at its VICKI store installations for frictionless, safe payment.

“Our partnership with M.M. Hayes is a natural fit as the company is at the forefront of enabling cashless, contactless payments. It supports the way people want to shop now, avoiding pandemic exposure, and over the long term, purchasing food and beverage, electronics or health products with greater efficiency and with the added experience of VICKI’s interactive communication,” said ViaTouch Media CEO Tom Murn. “The combination of VICKI smart shopping and Quickcharge cashless payments represents the store of the future,” he said.

M.M. Hayes Quickcharge is already integrated with VICKI at New York Presbyterian hospital. Physician residents are able to use their employee badge and monthly stipend account to purchase food and beverages – all in a safe, contactless environment. Similarly, other hospital employees can use their payroll deduction account to charge purchases at VICKI stores.

Faced with the shutdown of the usual food buffet and other services, New York Presbyterian’s food service company approached ViaTouch Media after seeing how seamless and safe the VICKI store was in enabling purchases. A key benefit to the hospital is VICKI’s cleaning methodology: the inside surfaces and products in the VICKI kiosks are automatically sanitized with UV-C lighting after each customer visit. This level of sanitizing is unique to VICKI and provides employees with the safest method of shopping.

“Healthcare and corporate campuses are adapting to the rapidly changing onsite retail landscape with new approaches to service delivery and payments. Partnering with ViaTouch Media enables our Quickcharge acceptance at VICKI retail installations, expanding service to our clients and their employees,” said David Hayes, managing partner, M.M. Hayes. “Adding VICKI to our Quickcharge services represents the newly evolved means of payments – safe, frictionless and easy,” he added.

“Now, M.M. Hayes Quickcharge account holders can use their employee ID badges to make purchases at VICKI machines just as they can at other retail outlets on campus, such as cafes, micro markets, coffee shops, pharmacies and more,” said Brian Dunn, SVP business development, M.M. Hayes.

VICKI’s AI platform also enables smart store, dynamic interaction, Alexa style, with the customer to offer product selections based on customer preferences and to answer customer questions— all in a contactless environment.

