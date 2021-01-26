Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Acquires ‘Senior Moment’ Starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, and Christopher Lloyd

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of worldwide distribution rights to Giorgio Serafini’s comedy Senior Moment, starring William Shatner, Jean Smart, Christopher Lloyd, Esai Morales, and Katrina Bowden, and produced by Gina G. Goff. Screen Media will release the film in theaters and on demand in March. Clay Epstein and Film Mode Entertainment will handle foreign sales of the title immediately and will present the film to buyers at the 2021 European Film Market.



Victor Martin (William Shatner) is a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Christopher Lloyd) in tow. His life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car is impounded. Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite Caroline (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state's new DA to get back his license and car.

“Giorgio and I are thrilled to be working with Screen Media and bringing this feel-good story to audiences looking for a fun movie,” stated Goff.

“We’re excited to share this hilarious and heartwarming title with audiences everywhere,” said Screen Media in a statement. “William Shatner and Jean Smart’s characters will make you laugh out loud, renew your sense of hope, and serve as a reminder that it’s never too late to find love.”

Senior Moment was directed by Giorgio Serafini; written by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee and produced by Gina G. Goff of Goff Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Endeavor Content on behalf of Goff Productions.

Screen Media’s recent acquisitions include the documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street and the comedy Off the Rails. Current films in distribution include Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which was one of the top-performing films of the summer and is on many end of year top ten lists, the Bella Thorne thriller Girl and Simon West’s action disaster film Skyfire. Upcoming, Screen Media has the Nicolas Cage starrer Willy’s Wonderland.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

