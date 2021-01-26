Clearly Canadian Turnaround Surpasses 20 Million Bottles Shipped

Canadian Heritage Brand Continues Rapid Growth From Consumer-led Campaign

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd., producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium sparkling waters, today announced that it has shipped more than 20 million bottles of its all-natural beverages since its fan-led turnaround began large scale commercial production in 2017.



Fueled by rapidly growing cross-border consumer demand, the company has expanded its traditional distribution footprint to more than 8,000 retailers across North America, as well as grown its online Amazon business to over 2,000 cases per month.

“Our fan-driven turnaround continues to exceed our highest expectations, and in 2020, sales nearly doubled. This is all thanks to the support of Clearly Canadian’s fanbase and strategic retail partnerships,” said CEO Paul Tepperman. “Demand continues at exceptionally strong levels as we expand distribution of our core ‘Originals,’ which include our flavoured beverages and Clearly Sparkling mineral water.

“We are one of the leading growth brands in our chosen categories, and certainly one of the most recognized premium brands in the entire North American beverage industry,” added Tepperman. “Clearly Canadian consumers have a deep love and connection to our journey and Canada itself. It is an effort that is rooted in fond memories and in their everyday lives.”

“Clearly Canadian’s consumers along with our summit club members span all generations, with an obvious strong connection to Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, while growing scalable awareness from Millennials and Gen Z who are responding enthusiastically to our core values, all-natural ingredients, and forever commitment to truly recyclable materials,” said Jennifer Black, a lead ambassador for The Clearly Canadian Summit Club, the company's customer appreciation program.

“The multi-generational pent-up demand for Clearly Canadian has resulted in sales well above retailer expectations,” said Tepperman. “We are laser focused on expanding our current channels and reaching wider audiences. Our goal is to reclaim our historical position as North America’s leading premium alternative beverage brand – the brand of choice for conscious ethical consumers who know that Clearly Canadian actually means something when they interact with us.”

Clearly Canadian Originals is the mid-calorie full-flavoured sparkling water category leader. Clearly Sparkling is Canada’s bottled-at-source premium sparkling mineral water from one of the country’s most award-winning springs. Both Clearly Canadian Originals and Clearly Sparkling are available online and at major retailers.

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company Ltd.) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America’s signature food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian’s mission is to “Live a life of clarity in a world of good thoughts, good words and good deeds.” Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns of all forms that align with the brand’s core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada’s pristine springs, contain simple all-natural ingredients and are bottled in recyclable materials only. Additional information can be found by visiting www.clearlycanadian.com or following the company on Facebook or Instagram @ClearlyCanadian.

