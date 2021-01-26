Rob Mitchell steps down as President of Dixon Mitchell, Janine Guenther takes the helm

30-year veteran, Guenther aims to double AUM in next six years as New President

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel, an independent investment counsellor for institutional, private wealth and First Nations clients, today announced that Janine Guenther has assumed the role of President, effective January 1, 2021. Rob Mitchell, who co-founded Dixon Mitchell two decades ago, has stepped down as President.



Mitchell will remain at the firm, taking the title of Executive Chair and continuing his roles as Chair of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Investment Committee.

Guenther brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to her new role. Since joining Dixon Mitchell as Vice President, Private Client Services, she has been integral to the firm’s business and continuity, including helping the firm navigate and grow through the past year’s historical market conditions.

“Janine is an exceptional leader and one of the country’s top investment professionals. As the first woman to lead our firm, she will be instrumental in continuing to grow the company and safeguarding our clients’ wealth,” said Rob Mitchell, Executive Chair of Dixon Mitchell. “It has been a seamless transition and I look forward to working alongside Janine as she continues our rich tradition of growth and stability.”

“I’m honoured to be a part of this firm’s two-decade legacy of creating wealth for clients,” said Janine Guenther, President of Dixon Mitchell. “From the smart, progressive professionals who challenge the status quo, to our clients who make the Dixon Mitchell family, I’m delighted to take the helm of such a principled, forward-thinking company.”

Dixon Mitchell was founded in 2000 to provide clients with a focused investment management approach and to be a true steward of client wealth. As of November 30, 2020, the firm had $2.8 billion under management and plans to double this over the next six years. Headquartered in Vancouver, Dixon Mitchell has a footprint that extends from British Columbia to Quebec and includes the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

About Dixon Mitchell

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel is a national asset management firm providing investment solutions for institutions, foundations, endowments, and affluent private clients. A steward of client wealth since 2000, the firm is rooted in the belief that superior long-term results are achieved through comprehensive internal research, accurate appraisal of fundamentals, and the conviction to act on this work. Dixon Mitchell is based in Vancouver. Please visit www.dixonmitchell.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact for more information

Emma Ninham, MAVERICK

Mobile: 437-986-5746

Email: emman@wearemaverick.com