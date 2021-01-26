GlobalTranz Named to Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

Awards Recognize Leading Providers in the Food and Beverage Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was named as a 2020 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Technology Provider.



The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers awards honor leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

GlobalTranz works with food and beverage companies of all sizes and industries to eliminate chargebacks, improve end-customer relationships and optimize supply chains. With extensive experience designing transportation and logistics solutions for top food and beverage companies, GlobalTranz employs a consultative, provider-neutral approach to customized solutions.

One of the most significant supply chain challenges facing the food and beverage industry is maintaining visibility to shipments and data. GlobalTranz’s proprietary technology provides shippers of all sizes and industries full visibility over their supply chains. The GlobalTranz TMS is a fully multi-modal platform, so even shipments which GlobalTranz did not directly book can be tracked within the system. This end-to-end visibility is critical to ensuring the freshness of food products and customer satisfaction.

“We’re honored to receive the Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Technology Provider award,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “It is a testament to our breadth of experience in serving food and beverage customers with innovative technology and logistics solutions that empower their success.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

