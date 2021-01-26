Illumio Appoints Shay Mowlem as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Rubrik, MuleSoft, and Splunk Executive to Lead Global Marketing Strategy and Growth

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, the leading provider of end-to-end Zero Trust segmentation, today announced the appointment of Shay Mowlem as Chief Marketing Officer. Mowlem joins Illumio from Rubrik, a cloud data management company, where he served as Senior VP of Product and Strategy.



“Illumio’s mission is to ensure our customers realize a future without high-profile breaches, and having Shay join our team brings us closer to achieving that,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Shay’s experience and demonstrated ability to define technology categories and drive scaled growth will be invaluable as we elevate the Illumio brand and continue to expand our business globally.”

Mowlem brings over 25 years of marketing leadership experience, having driven global demand generation, product marketing and strategy, and go-to-market initiatives at leading enterprise software companies. Prior to Rubrik, Mowlem was the Chief Marketing Officer at Mulesoft and the VP of Product Marketing and interim CMO at Splunk. His earlier experience includes marketing and product leadership roles at both large and high-growth technology companies, such as CA Technologies, Opsware (acquired by HP), and Portal Software (acquired by Oracle).

“Illumio is a pioneer and leader in Zero Trust , and I am thrilled to be joining the team that has helped so many companies achieve this level of comprehensive protection,” said Mowlem. “I am excited to support the company in strengthening cybersecurity safeguards and making devastating breaches a thing of the past.”

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by preventing the lateral movement of attackers across any organization. Founded on the principle of least privilege in 2013, Illumio provides visibility and segmentation for endpoints, data centers or clouds. The world’s leading organizations, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit https://www.illumio.com/what-we-do and engage us on LinkedIn and Twitter.