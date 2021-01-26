InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces the Launch of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the launch of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope, a company focused on designing and building Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) that provide 24/7/365 security for a wide range of clients.

During the interview, Li offered an overview of Knightscope’s last six months of 2020, as the effects of the pandemic continued to deeply impact business in North America. During that time, the company continued to grow, but not without facing pandemic-related challenges.

“One of the most fascinating things is we continue to sign new contracts. Anything from deploying at the Houston airport, announcing a major grocery chain as a client, our fourth or fifth casino client, a water treatment plant, another mall,” he said. “It’s also a challenge for us because we need to operate during the pandemic, since most of our clients are essential services, but also gaining new clients and deploying the machines. We’ve had to figure out how to deploy in Alaska when we’re not really allowed to travel.”

He went on to describe Knightscope’s ASRs and note that, among other important features, an ASR is always on the job and is immune to ailments like COVID-19.

“The technology that we’ve built has a very complicated set of capabilities,” Li said. “It’s a combination of self-driving technology and robotics combined with artificial intelligence. It needs to operate 24/7, at night, in the rain, in the middle of nowhere or in a densely populated area. We’ve now operated over a million hours and gained a lot of experience.”

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.bell2bell.com

Knightscope’s business model sets it apart from other makers of autonomous vehicles, since its clients are subscribers rather than purchasers, and the company actually has clients with a commercially viable technology where others continue to be in the research & development stages and have yet to ship product. This approach allows the company to achieve margins more akin to software developers than equipment manufacturers.

“A lot of the focus is on the shiny object - the robots - but we don’t actually sell them. We don’t sell the hardware, the software or anything else. It’s a subscription at effectively $4 to $11 an hour depending on which machine and what capabilities, so we enjoy luxury automobile per-unit economics, meaning the contracts running 24/7 are $70,000 to $100,000 per annum per machine. Over a five-year period, we look to gross a profit of about $250,000 per machine. Then the margins look more like a software-as-a-service company.”

The launch of The Bell2Bell Podcast reinforces InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the continued expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Disclaimer

You should read Knightscope’s Offering Circular (https://bit.ly/3oHJWmn) and risks (https://bit.ly/3ncyD57) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com