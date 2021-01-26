Deem Expands on Global Travel With Maupin Travel

Through its new partnership with Maupin Travel, Deem successfully configures 20 customer sites before deadline

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, CA, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced a new partnership with travel management company (TMC) Maupin Travel. As part of the partnership, Deem transitioned 20 Maupin customer sites from the Amadeus online booking tool (OBT) e-Travel Management. The Amadeus global distribution system (GDS) is just one of the globally supported GDSs on the Deem platform.

“We are always executing on our vision of transforming travel,” said Deem President David Grace. “It is critically important to Deem as well as our partners and customers that we provide not just a powerful, intuitive booking and management experience, but one that supports travelers wherever they are and wherever they go. These new Amadeus GDS integrations reinforce our commitments in the industry.”

“We’re proud that we offer our clients the best of both worlds,” said Trevor Smith, president of Maupin Travel. “We value the human touch of our team’s personalized service in combination with a robust technology platform, which our customers need and want. Deem provides a technology experience and a trusted partnership that set up our clients for success.”

Amadeus’ e-Travel Management OBT was discontinued on December 31, 2020, leaving many companies like Maupin Travel with the opportunity to explore a new solution for customers. Working in concert with Maupin, Deem ensured client requirements were met and all sites were fully configured, tested and functioning two weeks before the deadline. The sites went live with no disruption in booking services for its clients.

About Maupin Travel

We believe that travel is more impactful and more complicated than ever. In our continually evolving travel environment, our goal is to deliver our customers wise counsel and peace of mind. To quiet the noise and provide clarity, so that our customers can collaborate with business partners, visit colleagues, study abroad and explore the globe in a seamless, cost effective manner. We deliver on this goal with our highly experienced team and a suite of the best technology tools in the market.

Based in Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina since 1979, we are the trusted travel partner for companies, universities, non-profits and families, and we are driven by the challenge of continuing to earn that trust. Please visit us at MaupinTravel.com.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. With its corporate travel booking and management platform that allows travel managers to customize their programs, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, enabling more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Diana Brandon Deem 415-590-8414 dbrandon@deem.com