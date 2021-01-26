One80 Intermediaries Expands Public Entity Offerings With Acquisition of Corieri and Associates, Inc.

Corieri & Associates, Inc. is the leading program administrator that provides property and casualty insurance to public entities throughout the states of New York and Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale broker, program manager, third-party administrator (TPA), and insurance aggregator headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired Corieri and Associates, Inc., a New York-based program administrator that specializes in property and casualty insurance for public entities throughout the states of New York and Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1987 and based in Garden City, New York, Corieri and Associates (C&A) provides multiple property and casualty structures to fit the ever-changing requirements of the public entity marketplace. Products include primary packages and excess insurance, self-insured retentions, and deductible structures.

“One80 has provided an expansive suite of insurance products to public entity clients since our inception, and this is an area to which we are committed,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Last quarter we made a significant acquisition based in Chicago that specializes in professional lines coverage for public entities. Corieri and Associates will provide the relationships and expertise for property and casualty coverage in this same specialty area.”

C&A’s customized programs are available on an exclusive basis in both New York and Pennsylvania for townships, villages, cities, counties, water and sewer districts, housing authorities, and other government entities. Products are offered on an admitted and non-admitted paper and distributed through a select group of retail insurance agents and brokers. Coverages available include; commercial general liability, auto, law enforcement, employee benefits, employment practices, cyber and public officials liability, as well as umbrella, excess, property, inland marine, crime, medical malpractice, pollution and auto physical damage.

“At C&A we pride ourselves in providing a wide range of options for our clients. Our team of experts understands the risk profile of a public entity and with that provides market leading coverage at a competitive price,” said David Corieri, Managing Director at One80 Intermediaries. “We have excellent, longstanding relationships with our carrier partners who offer outstanding terms and conditions,” he continued. “We are thrilled to join One80, allowing us to expand on the competitive products and services that we may offer to our clients.”

