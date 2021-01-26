Hanover Company Announces The Driscoll at River Oaks in Houston, Texas, is Open and Now Leasing
Homes offer breathtaking views and world-class amenitiesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hanover Company is pleased to announce that those looking for luxury living near world-class amenities along with a breathtaking view of the city can now lease homes at newly opened The Driscoll at River Oaks.
Hanover Company is a real estate company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of multi-family residential properties nationwide.
Residents of The Driscoll have the choice of one, two or three-bedroom homes, with five unique penthouse floor plans. In addition, residents will enjoy grand ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows in select homes, a gourmet chef's kitchen (complete with kitchen islands featuring gas cooktops), spa-inspired bathrooms (with frameless showers and oversized soaking tubs), and custom designed walk-in closets. Other key home features include solar shades, custom cabinetry with soft-close drawers, and hardwood floors throughout in select homes.
The luxury apartments are located in the River Oaks Shopping District, featuring upscale shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as close proximity to major freeways and parks. But Residents of The Driscoll at River Oaks will also have endless quality amenities on-site — including a resident-only clubroom that spans more than 11,000 square feet, a 24-hour premier fitness club with Peloton on-demand bikes, an elevated resort-style pool, and an eighth-floor landscaped terrace complete with a fire pit and lawn space.
According to Hanover Company, other community amenities, include an E-lounge, executive conference rooms, a private media room, as well as concierge and valet services. While many of the nearby amenities are within an easy walking distance, there is also a bike storage room with a fix-it station.
The Driscoll at River Oaks offers pet-friendly living and even has a pet spa and a designated dog run on-site.
Hanover Company encourages those who are interested to apply as soon as possible, as these prestigious homes are expected to fill up quickly. As a special promotion, those with a lease term of 13 months of more will receive eight weeks free.
For more information, visit thedriscollatriveroaks.com.
About Hanover Company
With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. The organization operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents.
For more information, visit https://www.hanoverco.com/.
About The Driscoll at River Oaks
The Driscoll at River Oaks located at 1958 West Gray Street in Houston, Texas, is a high-rise luxury apartment building with one, two, and three-bedroom homes owned by Weingarten Realty and managed by Hanover Company. It features several modern community amenities, including a fitness facility complete with Peloton on-demand bikes and an outdoor training rope station with designated workout space, as well as an elevated pool deck, concierge services, and stunning views of the city — all while being close to world-class shopping and dining experiences, as well as highways and green spaces.
The Driscoll at River Oaks
The Hanover Company
