Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024

Company to hold business update call at 8:30 am ET

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, exits 2020 with a global leadership position in green hydrogen solutions for the $10T+ hydrogen economy. Plug Power has exceeded its 2020 gross billings target and is raising 2021 estimates to $475M, up from $450M. Additionally, the Company is increasing the 2024 gross billings target by more than 40% to $1.7B.



Plug Power will host a business update conference call today, January 26, to discuss the updated guidance and its key areas of focus in 2021.

Join the call:

Date: January 26, 2021

Time: 8:30 am ET

Toll-free: 877-405-1239

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417059&tp_key=03b1210eda

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. ("PLUG"), including but not limited to statements about PLUG's expectations regarding its 2020 and future gross billings guidance; expectations regarding future financial and other targets, including action plans in place to achieve such targets; statements regarding PLUG’s outlook, growth, strategies and drivers for growth; statements regarding PLUG’s total addressable market and market opportunity and penetration; expectations regarding the anticipated and growth of the hydrogen economy and PLUG’s presence in the hydrogen economy; PLUG’s expectations regarding the green hydrogen pipeline and the amount of green hydrogen generation per day; and PLUG’s expectations regarding expansion in the core market of material handling and projected material handling demand in the future. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will have been achieved. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of PLUG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this presentation and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

For reference in this communication, gross billings is based on the invoice value of equipment deployed and services rendered. Invoice value of equipment is measured on a relative basis using cash value within contracts with customers and it is attributed to the period in which the equipment is deployed. To that amount, the Company adds the invoice value for services rendered in the period. These services include fuel provided, extended warranty contracts serviced, power provided under Power Purchase agreements, etc. The Company’s objective in presenting gross billings is to present to investors an operating metric that conveys commercial growth over time. Management also uses this operating metric as a measurement of commercial growth, as well as establishing performance targets, annual budgets and makes operating decisions based in part on gross billings. The significant estimates and assumptions underlying the metric include the allocation of revenue, excluding the provision for warrants, based on relative stand alone selling prices used in our GAAP revenue numbers.